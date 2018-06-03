Новости

Моряки с арестованных в ОАЭ судов вернулись в Приморье 06:32
"Вашингтон Кэпиталс" вышел вперед в финальной серии Кубка Стэнли 06:22
Американка посадила самолет посреди улицы в Калифорнии 05:57
Один палестинец стал жертвой столкновений с израильскими военными 05:26
В Венесуэле освободили 40 задержанных оппозиционеров 04:52
Гоночный автомобиль Ferrari продан за рекордных 70 миллионов долларов 04:32
ДТП в Мексике унесло жизни 11 человек 03:48
Вице-канцлер Австрии Штрахе призвал отменить санкции против РФ 03:19
Израиль перехватил новую ракету из сектора Газа 02:55
В Таиланде умер проглотивший 80 пакетов дельфин 02:20
Израиль атаковал десять целей в секторе Газа 01:52
Один человек погиб при падении самолета в штате Нью-Йорк 01:27
Лукашенко назвал недоумками тех, кто делит Победу 00:52
Кинофестиваль "Кинотавр" открылся фильмом Серебренникова 00:37
Киселев: Профессиональная журналистика несовместима с киевским режимом 00:21
Козак объяснил рост цен на безнин 02.06.2018
Названа дата окончания работ по благоустройству в Москве 02.06.2018
БАТЭ потерпел первое поражение в чемпионате Беларуси по футболу-2018 02.06.2018
Вор отжал оконную раму и украл из офиса в Москве 2,8 миллиона рублей 02.06.2018
Винер-Усманова не пострадала при падении декорации на ЧЕ 02.06.2018
Климкин попросил "коллег по всему миру" усилить давление на Россию 02.06.2018
В Тольятти детсадовцев госпитализировали из-за гидрогелевых шариков 02.06.2018
ФИФА представила телевизионную заставку ЧМ-2018 02.06.2018
В 1/8 финала "Ролан Гаррос" Шарапова встретится с Сереной Уильямс 02.06.2018
Криштиану Роналду предложили переехать в Красноярск 02.06.2018
Что изменится в жизни россиян в июне
4 июня в медиацентре "РГ" обсудят поправки в Воздушный кодекс
Сергей Собянин: Книжный фестиваль - самый добрый и теплый праздник Москвы
03.06.2018 05:57
Рубрика: В мире

Американка посадила самолет посреди улицы в Калифорнии

В США начинающий пилот посадила небольшой самолет посреди трассы. Инцидент произошел в калифорнийском городе Хантингтон-Бич.

Один человек погиб при падении самолета в штате Нью-Йорк

Как сообщает РИА Новости, посадка на проезжей части не привела к ДТП и жертвам. Летчица, несмотря на свой небольшой стаж, не задела линии электропередач.

Воздушное судно не смогло долететь до аэропорта из-за неполадок с двигателем.

Главное сегодня

СФ: Позиция Эр-Рияда не повлияет на планы РФ по поставке С-400 Катару
Пентагон заявил о стремлении к сотрудничеству с Россией и Китаем
Презентация футбольного ЧМ-2018 прошла в штаб-квартире ООН
СБ ООН отклонил проект резолюции США по палестино-израильскому конфликту
В Раде рассказали о позоре министра иностранных дел