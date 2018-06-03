Американка посадила самолет посреди улицы в Калифорнии

В США начинающий пилот посадила небольшой самолет посреди трассы. Инцидент произошел в калифорнийском городе Хантингтон-Бич.
Как сообщает РИА Новости, посадка на проезжей части не привела к ДТП и жертвам. Летчица, несмотря на свой небольшой стаж, не задела линии электропередач.
Воздушное судно не смогло долететь до аэропорта из-за неполадок с двигателем.
Some pilots just don't know what side of the road to drive on! . . Today we are thankful this pilot used her mad skills to safely land this aircraft on Hamilton and Newland after experiencing engine failure. The perfect landing caused a few 911 calls to our dispatch center, but they calmly sent officers who found the pilot safe and uninjured. . . We would like to commend this pilot for her quick thinking and ability to land on a city street without striking a single object or causing injury to anyone on the ground. . . #hbpd #couldhavebeenworse #wayworse #nicelanding