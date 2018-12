Танк Т-55 за 120 тысяч долларов появился на черном рынке в Сирии

Okay, this is epic.



A Soviet BMP-1 and freshly-painted T-55 for sale in #Idlib today. The owner asks for $60,000 for the BMP and $120,000 for the tank.

More proof that Syria is great - everything is available there if you have enough money.

📷h/t: @AGHTAF_23 pic.twitter.com/PumXVYbmTn