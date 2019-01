От рака умер культовый канадский актер Пол Косло

RIP Paul Koslo (June 27, 1944 – January 9, 2019) He appeared in some great movies....Mr Majestyk, Joe Kidd, The Omega Man, Rooster Cogburn, The Stone Killer, Freebie and The Bean, The Laughing Policeman #rippaulkoslo #paulkoslo pic.twitter.com/G0GpiJca7i