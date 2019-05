Умерла актриса и певица Женевьев Уэйт

Bijou Phillips has announced her mom Geneviève Waite has died. I loved her in Michael Sarne's JOANNA and her cameo in MYRA BRECKINRIDGE. She came once to Nuart to see her daughter's film, I regret I couldn't talk at length to her then.

