Опубликованы первые кадры полного солнечного затмения

Пользователи Сети начали активно публиковать фотографии и видео полного солнечного затмения, максимальная фаза которого наступила 2 июля в 22:23 по московскому времени. Явление длилось 4 минуты 33 секунды.
Лучше всего затмение было видно в Западном полушарии Земли. А именно: в Чили, Аргентине и на островах Тихого океана.
С территории России явление по понятным причинам видно не было. Кстати, совсем скоро 17 июля россияне смогут наблюдать лунное затмение. 26 декабря мы также увидим солнечное затмение, но оно будет не полное, кольцеобразное.
