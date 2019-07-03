Новости

Россия вышла в четвертьфинал чемпионата Европы по женскому баскетболу 07:37
В Якутии во время спортивных игр болельщики обрушили конструкцию 07:37
Панарин выбрал номер и признался, что мечтал играть за "Рейнджерс" 07:12
Власти Якутии помогли пострадавшим от паводка иркутянам 07:09
ЦУП скорректировал орбиту МКС 06:32
Опубликованы первые кадры полного солнечного затмения 06:10
Минторг США предложил ввести пошлины на вьетнамскую сталь 05:41
В водоеме Амурской области утонули двое детей 05:13
Неизвестные открыли стрельбу в торговом центре в Калифорнии 05:09
Facebook заплатит два миллиона евро штрафа в Германии 04:52
Генсек ООН призвал власти Афганистана активнее бороться с терроризмом 04:43
Хабаровский СК начал проверку из-за травмирования детей на карусели 04:42
Недовольные миграционной политикой Трампа вышли на митинги в США 03:49
Сахалинского экс-губернатора вернули на остров 03:49
Полярная лисица за 76 дней преодолела путь от Норвегии до Канады 03:13
Авиаудар совершен по центру размещения беженцев в Ливии 03:11
Два человека получили ножевые ранения в драке на юге Москвы 02:25
Мощный взрыв прогремел в столице Туниса 02:00
Американский вице-президент неожиданно отменил визит в Нью-Гэмпшир 01:51
У берегов Мексики ураган "Барбара" усилился до 4 категории 01:40
В России проведут детальный анализ правил дорожного движения 01:23
Журналисты пожаловались на угрозы по делу об убийстве Хачатуряна 00:56
Лукашенко призвал всех белорусских мужчин защищать родину 00:31
РЖД обошлись без наказаний из-за инцидента с Пугачевой 02.07.2019
На Майдане начался протест против регистрации на выборы Клюева и Шария 02.07.2019
Что не пропустить по ТВ и в Сети на текущей неделе
Законы июля коснутся оплаты ЖКХ, кредитов и защитят новоселов
ВС разъяснил, когда можно раскрыть информацию о настоящих родителях
03.07.2019 06:10
Рубрика: Общество
Проект: Наука

Опубликованы первые кадры полного солнечного затмения

Текст: Оксана Грибанова

Пользователи Сети начали активно публиковать фотографии и видео полного солнечного затмения, максимальная фаза которого наступила 2 июля в 22:23 по московскому времени. Явление длилось 4 минуты 33 секунды.

Лучше всего затмение было видно в Западном полушарии Земли. А именно: в Чили, Аргентине и на островах Тихого океана.

Фото: blogs.nasa.gov /Marshall Space Flight Center
NASA запустило онлайн-трансляцию полного солнечного затмения

С территории России явление по понятным причинам видно не было. Кстати, совсем скоро 17 июля россияне смогут наблюдать лунное затмение. 26 декабря мы также увидим солнечное затмение, но оно будет не полное, кольцеобразное.

Общество Космос
