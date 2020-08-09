Новости

Кокорин не сыграет с "Сочи" из-за травмы 19:52
Суворовский музей покажет в Крыму уникальные экспонаты 19:38
Экс-игрок "Анжи" Виллиан объявил об уходе из "Челси" 19:25
ЦИК не будет продлевать время голосования в Беларуси из-за очередей 19:18
Кокорин остался вне заявки "Спартака" на матч с "Сочи" 19:15
Путин утвердил стратегию госполитики в отношении казачества до 2030 года 19:04
Путин отменил ношение каракулевых шапок высшими офицерами ВС РФ 18:58
В США уже больше пяти миллионов инфицированных коронавирусом 18:19
В Афганистане из тюрем выйдут 400 боевиков "Талибана" 18:09
На 101-м году жизни умерла актриса Франка Валери 18:05
На выборах президента Беларуси проголосовали более 75% избирателей 17:23
В Госдуме оценили подготовку в ЕС механизма против санкций США 16:32
В Петербурге на уроженца Чечни завели дело за избиение сотрудницы полиции 16:24
В Петербурге мать пришла в гости с трупом дочери в пакете 15:57
Около пяти тысяч человек устроили забег в центре Петербурга 15:48
Явка на выборах президента Беларуси превысила 65 процентов 15:41
Во Франции отказались от дистанций между учениками в школах 15:38
В Китае канадца приговорили к смертной казни 15:35
В парламенте РФ сообщили о ходе наблюдения за выборами в Беларуси 15:21
УАЗ вспомнил об уникальном автомобиле 15:00
Самолет из Франции прибыл в Осло через минуту после введения карантина 14:24
Видео: В Бельгии хулиганы устроили массовую драку с полицией на пляже 14:11
Бельгийские курорты отказываются от "дневных туристов" 13:54
Актриса Зои Салдана извинилась за то, что она "недостаточно черная" 13:47
Три главных способа замены масла в автомобиле: плюсы и минусы 13:44
09.08.2020 19:25
Рубрика: Спорт

Экс-игрок "Анжи" Виллиан объявил об уходе из "Челси"

Текст: Артур Нанян
Фото: AP Фото: AP
Фото: AP

Полузащитник сборной Бразилии Виллиан покидает лондонский "Челси". Об этом сам игрок написал на своей странице в Instagram.

Фото: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
СМИ: Роналду может уйти из "Ювентуса" в "ПСЖ"

"Пришло время двигаться дальше. Буду скучать по товарищам по команде, фанатам, сотрудникам клуба, которые всегда относились ко мне как к сыну. Ухожу с высоко поднятой головой, зная, что здесь я побеждал и всегда выкладывался на сто процентов", - написал футболист.

Напомним: Виллиан перешел в "Челси" летом 2013 года из махачкалинского "Анжи", в котором он провел полгода. В составе "синих" хавбек дважды становился чемпионом Англии и по разу завоевал Кубок Англии, Кубок лиги и Лигу Европы.

Вероятно, следующей командой Виллиана станет "Арсенал". По неофициальной информации, "канониры" предложили игроку трехлетний контракт, в то время как "Челси" согласен был подписать с ним двухлетнее соглашение.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

AN OPEN LETTER TO THE FANS OF CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB . . They were seven wonderful years. In August 2013 when I received the offer from Chelsea, I was convinced that this was where I had to play. Today I am certain that it was the best of decisions. There were so many happy times, some sad, there were trophies and it was always very intense. . . Yet, beyond the trophies, I learnt a lot about myself. I developed a great deal, becoming a better player and a better person. With each training session, with each game, with every minute spent in the dressing room, I was always learning. . . I am really grateful to the Chelsea fans for the affectionate way they welcomed me at Stamford Bridge and their support throughout my time at the club. There was also criticism, which is normal, what is important though is that both the affection and criticism drove me to always give my all in every training session, every game, to be constantly improving until my very last minute in a Chelsea shirt! . . The time has now come to move on. I am certainly going to miss my teammates. I will miss all the staff at the club who’ve always treated me like a son and I will miss the fans. I leave with my head held high, safe in the knowledge that I won things here and always did my best in a Chelsea shirt! . . My heartfelt thanks go out to all of you and God bless you! . Willian Borges da Silva

Публикация от Willian Borges Da Silva (@willianborges88)

Главное сегодня

Путин отменил ношение каракулевых шапок высшими офицерами ВС РФ
На выборах президента Беларуси проголосовали более 75% избирателей
Российских автовладельцев предупредили о важных нововведениях
Пентагон объяснил перегруппировку войск в Европе продвижением к России
Назван самый малочисленный народ России
Кокорин: Хочу вернуть тот "Спартак", который все любят
Вслед за Трусовой к Евгению Плющенко ушла Алена Косторная