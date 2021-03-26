Program of the 12th online festival T@KE TWO

XII ONLINE FESTIVAL "T@KE TWO"

April 6th -20th , 2021

The jury of the main competition:

Vladimir KHOTINENKO, director (Chairman)

Ivan I. TVERDOVSKY, director

Natalia PAVLENKOVA, actress

Natalia IVANOVA, producer

Svetlana KHOKHRYAKOVA, critic

Yadviga YUFEROVA, Deputy. Chief Editor of "RG"

The jury of the short feature films competition - students of GITIS (Russian Institute of Theater Arts)

DAY BY DAY

Tuesday, April 6 th

Main competition: STRANGERS OF PATIENCE

(16+) Psychological thriller based on the novel by Vladimir Alenikov. Written and directed by Vladimir Alenikov. Director of photography: Alisher Khamidkhodjaev. Composer: Alexander Zhurbin. Starring: Konstantin Lavronenko, Maja Szopa, Alexander Rapoport, Natalia Fisson. Prizes for best actress at Montreal World Film Festival and SIFFA in Sochi. Prizes for directing at festivals in Blagoveshchensk, Yaroslavl, Sochi (SIFFA). 99 min. 2018.

The famous photographer Andrey Berg meets Marina, a young deaf-mute actress of the Facial Expressions and Gestures Theater, and makes her his model. The film is intended as a study of the creativity process, understanding how artist creates art and what it comes from.

Short: MUSE

(16+) Drama. Screenplay: Evgeny Mironov, Pyotr Dranga. Directed by Pyotr Dranga. Director of photography: Anton Mineev. Starring: Evgeny Mironov, Anastasya Saltykova. 13 min. 2020.

Cellist Edward returns to the stage after a three-year hiatus of a creative crisis, an emotional breakdown, and a subsequent mental breakdown.

Wednesday, April 7 th

Main competition: THE STORM

(16+) Drama based on the play by Alexander Ostrovsky. Written and directed by Grigori Konstantinopolsky. Director of photography : Anatoly Simchenko. Composer: Ivan Makarevich. Starring: Lyubov Aksenova, Victoria Tolstoganova, Ivan Makarevich, Maria Shalaeva, Alisa Khazanova, Vasily Butkevich, Alexey Makarov. Premio Felix of the Russian Film Festival in Italy. 79 min. 2019.

The action takes place today in the Volga town of Kalinov, where nothing has changed since the time of Ostrovsky - if the rays of light appear in the dark kingdom, they are to be doomed to fade away in general stupidity and ignorance.

Short: THE BIG EIGHT

(16+) Drama. Written and directed by Ivan Sosnin. Cameraman: Maxim Efros. Starring: Igor Kozhevin, Katerina Shpitsa. 21 min. 2020.

Ivan is a worker who is engaged in the improvement of the city where the summit is to be held. One day he learns that the authorities have decided to clear up the streets of stray dogs for the responsible event. Vanya decides to help his four-legged friends.

Thursday, April 8 th

Main competition: DR. LISA

(16+). Drama. Screenplay by Alexey Ilyushkin, Natalia Kudryashova, Oksana Karas. Directed by Oksana Karas. Director of photography: Sergey Machilsky. Starring: Chulpan Khamatova, Andrzej Hyra, Konstantin Khabensky, Andrey Burkovsky, Alexey Agranovich, Tatiana Dogileva, Elena Koreneva, Timofey Tribuntsev. 120 min. 2020.

One Day in the life of Elizaveta Glinka (1962-2016) - philanthropist and founder of the Fair Aid Foundation.

Short: TELL ME ABOUT TOMORROW

(16+) Fantastic. Screenplay by Igor Zuikov, Yulia Krutova. Directed by Igor Zuikov. Director of photography: Dmitry Smirnov. Starring: Vladimir Vinogradov, Kirill Yakushenko, Veronika Favorskaya, Mark-Malik Murashkin. 15 min. 2020.

Having lost his parents in a car accident, Robert can't forget this day. He blames himself for their deaths, and therapist Max helps Robert to overcome his fear and face his inner monsters.

Friday, April 9 th

Theatrical intermission : CINDERELLA

(6+) Opera-fairy tale. The performance of the Moscow theater "Helikon-opera".

Based on a classic fairy tale by Charles Perrault. The author of the libretto and music : Leonid Weinstein. The artistic director of the theater : Dmitry Bertman. Directed by Ilya Ilyin. Conductor :Yalchin Adigezalov. Artists : Igor Nezhny, Tatiana Tulubyeva. Choreographer: Edvald Smirnov. Cast: Cinderella - Anastasia Belukova, Storyteller, Jester-Dmitry Yankovsky, Prince-Ivan Volkov, Stepmother-Alexey Dedov, Zhavotte-Maya Barkovskaya, Hortense-Olga Spitsyna. Orchestra and Choir of the "Helikon-Opera" Theater, Moscow. 2020.

The author of the opera, Leonid Weinstein, is a representative of the Azerbaijani school of composition. The premiere of the opera took place in Baku on the stage of the Azerbaijan Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in 1985. After 35 years, "Cinderella" was staged by "Helikon-opera". The hospitable Storyteller will engage viewers of all ages in an exciting game.

Saturday, April 10 th

Main Competition : GRAND CANCAN

(16+) Musical drama. Written and directed by Mikhail Kosyrev-Nesterov. Director of photography : Dmitry Ulyukayev. Starring : Elena Zaytseva, Pavel Ivanov, Yana Ivanova, Dmitry Kalyazin, Alexandra Kimaeva. Prizes of international festivals in Milan, Salerno, Vienna, Bogota, Barcelona, Parma, London. 130 min. 2020.

The method of creating the film is unusual: director Mikhail Kosyrev-Nesterov watched a performance of the Moscow Operetta Theater and became interested in this theater, became insider behind the scenes, met its stars, and they told him real stories from their own lives. They seemed expressive to the director, and he wrote a script based on them, inviting the actors to embody them in front of the camera, playing, in fact, themselves, their life which is not visible to the audience.

Short: BRIDE. GROOM. HERRING

(16+) Drama. Directed by Dmitry Endaltsev. Director of photography: Mikhail Solovyov. Starring : Mikhail Evlanov, Pavel Yudin, Pavel Chinarev, Sergey Sosnovsky, Alena Bondarchuk, Yana Uskova. 25 min. 2020.

Even when you return to your native home, you cannot be immune from speculation, gossip, hostility and violence. After watching enough TV battles, the villagers become overly vigilant.

Sunday, April 11 th

Main competition: KEROSINE

(16+) Drama. Written and directed by Yusup Razykov. Director of photography: Yuri Mikhailishin, Yuri Krochuk. Composer : Sergey Starostin. Starring : Elena Susanina, Valery Maslov, Inna Stepanova. Prize of the Film Critics Guild at the Kinotavr Festival, Sochi. 77 min. 2019.

A declaration of love to all Russian grandmothers. The story of a woman whose hut stands on the border of reality and fairy tales.

Short: STATEMENT

(16+) Fantastic drama. Written and directed by Yulia Belaya. Director of photography: Ivan Ustinov. Starring : Elena Morozova, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Danil Mozhaev. 9 min. 2020.

Waking up after trying to commit suicide, a woman sees two strangers nearby…

Monday, April 12 th

Main Competition: SMERT NAM K LITSU/ (DEATH SUITS US)

(16+). Comedy melodrama. Written and directed by Boris Guts. Director of photography: Daria Likhacheva. Starring: Alexandra Bystrzhitskaya, Daniil Pugaev, Ekaterina Volkova, Polina Aug, Kirill Kovbas. Grand Prix of the festival "Window to Europe", Vyborg. 77 min. 2020.

Is it possible to find 4 million in 4 days if you work as a courier, your parents don't care about you, and your best friend is an idiot? One can borrow money, sell anything left, become a porn actor -do anything to save the beloved one. A comedy melodrama shot on mobile phones.

Short: ZDES" ZHIL I RABOTAL /LIVED AND WORKED HERE…

(12+). Screenplay by Igor Yakimov. Directed by Alexey Krasnotsvetov. Director of photography: Sergey Britvin. Starring: Taras Bibich, Nikolai Smirnov, Pavel Sergienko, Irina Sotikova. 25 min

Sergey tries to read the inscription on the memorial plate that appeared by the windows of his apartment at the height of the third floor. The mysterious tablet brings the spirit of adventure to the still, measured life of the inhabitants of an ordinary Soviet courtyard.

Tuesday, April 13 th

Theatrical intermission: THE MERRY WIDOW

(12+). Operetta by Franz Lehar, libretto by Sergei Plotov. Performance of the Novosibirsk Musical Theater. Directed by Vladimir Podgorodinsky. Conductor : Alexander Novikov. Artist : Elena Vershinina. Choreographer : Anton Dorofeev. Cast: Count Danilo-Alexey Konovalov, Ganna Glavari - Alina Shaikheeva, Baron Zetta-Andrey Alekseev, Valentina-Daria Bocharova, Camille de Rossillon-Vasily Khaletsky, 140 min. It premiered on December 19th , 2020, and was recorded on March 6, 2021.

Short: SPIRIDON

(12+) Written and directed by Konstantin Abaev. Starring: Konstantin Kochetkov, Leonid Torkiani. 22 min. 2016.

The ceramist Spiridon is a natural-born artist indeed; his woman is clay, his descendants are his creations, which he dearly loves and protects. His time has long passed, his temple of interests is destroyed, still, he cannot adapt to the existing world.

Wednesday, April 14 th

Main competition: HYPNOSIS (GIPNOZ)

(16+) Mystery thriller. Script by Lyubov Mulmenko and Valeriy Todorovskiy. Directed by Valeriy Todorovskiy. Director of photography: Jean-Noel Moutonin. Starring: Maxim Sukhanov, Sergey Giro, Ekaterina Fedulova. 112 min. Russia - Finland, 2020.

Teenager Misha attends hypnosis sessions with psychotherapist Volkov to cure his sleepwalking. And falls under the influence of the hypnologist to such an extent that he ceases to distinguish between illusion and reality.

Short: YOUR TURN: REVERSE PERSPECTIVE

(16+). The author of the film /director : Valeriy Pereverzev. Starring : Julia Ju, Tina Kirsanova, Dr. Ediger. 17 min

Director Valeriy Pereverzev: An experimental film in its purest form. And the main experiment is to integrate the scenery built on the principle of reverse perspective, abstract painting and graphics breaking the usual view of the removal and approximation of objects.

Thursday, April 15 th

Main competition: MELANCHOLY (HANDRA)

(16+). Comedy. Screenplay by Alexey Kamynin, Vitaly Anokhin, Denis Lipatov. Directed by Alexey Kamynin. Director of photography: Nikita Kornev. Starring: Danila Yakushev, Mikhail Troynik, Kirill Kovbas, Ekaterina Ageeva, Ksenia Zueva, Anya Chipovskaya, Timofey Tribuntsev, Ivan Yankovsky. 100 min. 2020.

The story of friends who rent an apartment in Moscow. Unemployed Denya meets a pregnant ex from Krasnoyarsk, DJ Vitalik loses money for appartment, and director Lesha tries to shoot an art house film instead of advertising air conditioners.

Short: OSCILLATIONS LIGHT

(12+) Drama. Screenplay by Matvey Zubov, Yegor Voronin. Directed by Yegor Volodin. Director of photography: Alexander Manaseryan. Starring: Maria Smolnikova, Ivan Orlov, Fyodor Leonov, Alexander Yatsko. 21 min.

Lena has the happiest day today - she is getting married! But the mood in the limousine, in which the newlyweds rush to the banquet, is disturbed by an car accident - the vehicle hits a person.

Friday, April 16 th

Main competition: THE 7TH RUN AROUND THE GLOBE

(16+) Drama. Written and directed by Vitaly Suslin. Director of photography: Alexey Mishchikha. Starring: Alexander Karnaushkin, Anna Makhlina, Alexander Zhdanov, Galina Churilova. Prize at the festival "Window to Europe", Vyborg. 95 min. 2019.

On Forgiven Sunday, Shrovetide, an event takes place in the old car park that changes the life of an artist named Mikhail.

Short: YOU ARE HERE

(16+) The idea of Alla Kozhenkova. Screenplay by Elena Butenko-Raikina, Orhan Abulov, Artem Sudbin. Directed by Orhan Abulov. Director of photography: Roman Ruktansky. Starring : Maria Lapshina, Daniil Pugaev, Olga Lapshina. 24 min. 2020.

In the Caucasus mountains, a young geologist and a young artist meet by chance. There is a liking between them, and they spend the whole evening and the whole night together. They have a whole life ahead of them, and even in decades to come, the reflection of this meeting will illuminate it.

Saturday, April 17 th

Theatrical intermission : COUNT ORLOV

The musical. Performance of the Moscow Operetta Theater. The author of the libretto is Julius Kim. Composer: Roman Ignatiev. Directed by Anna Cevik. Choreographer : Irina Korneeva. Artist : Vyacheslav Okunev. Cast: Count Orlov-Igor Balalaev, Elizabeth-Teona Dolnikova, Catherine II-Ekaterina Guseva, Prince Radziwill-Alexander Marakulin.

The second half of the VIII century, the era of Catherine the Great. Count Orlov, who once helped her ascend to the throne, has now lost her favor and is sent to an honorable exile in Italy. Here he meets a young beauty Elizabeth who calls herself the granddaughter of Peter the Great, known as Princess Tarakanova. Orlov starts a love affair with her…

Theatrical intermission : THE THREE MUSKETEERS

A musical based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas. A performance of the Moscow Theater under the direction of Gennady Chikhachev. Music by Vladimir Kachesov. Directed by Gennady Chikhachev. The musical director of the production is Vladimir Yankovsky. Artist : Elena Bochkova. Choreographer : Anna Kulikova. Choirmaster : Elena Konoreva. Cast: D'Artagnan - Alexander Umanchuk, Athos - Andrey Danilov, Porthos - Nikita Slednev, Aramis - Arthur Mukhametdinov, Milady - Zinaida Gromozdina, Anna of Austria - Natalia Zamniborsch, Cardinal Richelieu - Grigory Zakhariev, Constance Bonacieux - Jeanne Andreeva, Lord Buckingham - Andrey Plyaskin, Madame Coknard - Anna Goncharova, Countess de Chevreuse - Anna Alt, cabaret singer - Daria Vorobyova, Jussac - Denis Stebunov. The premiere took place on July 30, 2019. Recorded on February 28, 2021.

Sunday, April 18 th

Main competition: THE OATH (KLYATVA)

(12+) Biographical drama. Screenplay by Tatiana Miroshnik, Roman Nesterenko. Directed by Roman Nesterenko. Director of photography : Gennady Nemykh. Starring: Alexander Bargman, Anna Vartanyan, Dmitry Gotsdiner, Alena Kozyreva, Vasily Mishchenko, Yuri Tsurilo. 125 min. 2019.

Based on real facts, the story is about the chief doctor of a psychiatric hospital, Naum Balaban, and his wife, Elizaveta Nelidova. The film covers the period of the characters ' lives from 1910 to 1942. During the years of repression, Balaban saved people from the NKVD, attributing psychiatric diagnoses to them. And once in the German occupation, he helped Jews and saved most of his patients.

Short: KHUDRUK (eng. "artistic director")

(16+) Comedy. Written and directed by Ilya Ermolov. Director of photography : Vyacheslav Lisnevsky. Starring: Yuri Stoyanov, Victoria Verberg, Denis Fomin, Dmitry Solomykin, Alina Gvasalia. 14 min. 2018.

The story of an ordinary day in an ordinary theater. Under the direction of the artistic director, there is a rehearsal of the play "The Taming of the Shrew", which takes an unexpected turn.

Monday, April 19 th

Main competition: ON THE EDGE

(12+). Screenplay by Eduard Bordukov, Alexander Yegorov, Mikhail Kakuberi. Directed by Eduard Bordukov. Director of photography : Mikhail Milashin. Starring: Svetlana Khodchenkova, Stasia Miloslavskaya, Sergey Puskepalis, Alexey Barabash, Evgeny Syty. 115 min. 2020.

The best saber player in the world, Alexandra Pokrovskaya, is famous, rich and happy. She has to take Olympic gold to rock the history. But her pathway of ambitions is blocked by 19-year-old Kira Yegorova, a girl from the province, who suddenly conquered Moscow.

Short: NO SMOKING HERE

(16+) Interlude. Written and directed by Artur Boytsov. Director of photography : Vitaly Kokarev. Starring: Peter Romanov, Kristina Vedeneeva. 12 min. 2020.

Business party, casual acquaintance, mutual fellow feeling… But is this an accidental acquaintance and is a sincere liking possible in a world where money rules everything?

Tuesday, April 20 th

Premium screening of films and performances that have received prizes.