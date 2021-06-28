В лондонском метро прогремел взрыв

На одной из станций метро Лондона - "Элефант энд Касл" - прогремел взрыв. Как передает Daily Star, свидетели услышали громкий хлопок и заметили огненный шар, вырвавшийся из-под земли. Сейчас над станцией поднимаются клубы черного дыма.
Власти подтвердили возникновение пожара на станции "Элефант энд Касл", на месте работают 10 пожарных расчетов.
Причина взрыва пока не установлена. О пострадавших и разрушениях не сообщается.
Major incident at what appears to be Elephant and Castle station in South London, the smoke from the fire can be seen for miles. pic.twitter.com/sv2nwlmoGt— Rachael Venables (@rachaelvenables) June 28, 2021
Apparently a repair shop underneath Elephant and Castle station has caught fire. Hope everyone is safe. #London #ElephantandCastle pic.twitter.com/jy3DOCnw9B— Darren (@Darren94775262) June 28, 2021
brother just caught that fireball underneath #elephantandcastle station... the maddest of props to @LondonFire running full pelt towards it pic.twitter.com/7rccPEpCsJ— max (@maxshearer) June 28, 2021
🚨 | NEW: More footage from Elephant and Castle pic.twitter.com/QhtWrBoJ0Q— Politics For All (@PoliticsForAlI) June 28, 2021