Новости

В Госдуме оценили отказ ФРГ признавать вакцинацию "Спутником" 18:05
В Москве транспорт восстановил движение после ливневых сбоев 17:57
Полиция не связывает с терроризмом взрыв и пожар в лондонском метро 17:45
"Вектор" подал документы на регистрацию еще одной вакцины от COVID-19 17:44
Ректор РХТУ Мажуга призвал развивать сотрудничество российских вузов и госкорпораций 17:36
Минфин: Мосбиржа отклонит заявки инвесторов из США на аукционах ОФЗ 17:35
В Штабе общественной поддержки "Единой России" открылась Проектная школа для молодежи 17:32
Светлана Разворотнева предложила вознаграждать председателей советов домов за активное участие в капремонте 17:31
В Сочи дефицит вакцины от COVID-19 пообещали устранить в ближайшее время 17:23
В Гидрометцентре рассказали, какая погода ждет москвичей на этой неделе 17:14
В Ростове задержали продавца фальшивого сертификата о вакцинации 17:04
В Псковской области ввели обязательную вакцинацию от COVID-19 16:51
Глава Крыма назвал предварительный размер ущерба от наводнения 16:50
В лондонском метро прогремел взрыв 16:48
Суд отказался арестовать китайца, купившего в РФ сына у суррогатной матери 16:44
Володин: Законотворческий процесс в Госдуме продолжается 16:38
Qualcomm представила новый процессор для флагманских смартфонов 16:36
Володин ревакцинировался от коронавируса 16:34
Минздрав: В РФ не было ни одного летального исхода после вакцинации 16:28
Глава "Газпром межрегионгаз Ставрополь" задержан по делу о растрате 16:27
Ученые назвали сроки возможного пика третьей волны COVID-19 16:26
В Египте живший на пособия мужчина оставил наследство в 1,5 млн долларов 16:21
Более 6 тысяч заявок подали рестораны Москвы на работу в режиме COVID-free 16:18
В Москве рестораны готовы компенсировать гостям стоимость ПЦР-тестов 16:17
Geely назвала цены на кроссовер Atlas Pro с мягким гибридом 16:16
• • •
Власть
Экономика
В регионах
В мире
Происшествия
Общество
Спорт
Культура
Русское оружие
Автопарк
Диджитал
Кинократия
Живущие в Сити
Стиль жизни
Все рубрики
Документы
Спецпроекты
Наши издания
Российская Газета
РГ-неделя
Родина
Тематические приложения
Союз
Библиотечка
...
16+
Как семья украинских греков спаслась от войны и нашла свою Родину на Дону
Как семья украинских греков спаслась от войны и нашла свою Родину на Дону
Детские пособия, тарифы ЖКХ и выплата пенсий: что изменится в июле
Детские пособия, тарифы ЖКХ и выплата пенсий: что изменится в июле
Как на Кубани и в Крыму будут контролировать соблюдение правил для туристов
Как на Кубани и в Крыму будут контролировать соблюдение правил для туристов
28.06.2021 16:48
Рубрика: В мире

В лондонском метро прогремел взрыв

Текст: Юрий Когалов

На одной из станций метро Лондона - "Элефант энд Касл" - прогремел взрыв. Как передает Daily Star, свидетели услышали громкий хлопок и заметили огненный шар, вырвавшийся из-под земли. Сейчас над станцией поднимаются клубы черного дыма.

В Лондоне подали иск к Даунинг-стрит по поводу изоляции

Власти подтвердили возникновение пожара на станции "Элефант энд Касл", на месте работают 10 пожарных расчетов.

Причина взрыва пока не установлена. О пострадавших и разрушениях не сообщается.

В мире Европа Великобритания РГ-Видео

Главное сегодня

Песков: Де-факто и де-юре обязательной вакцинации в России нет
Путин и Си Цзиньпин объявили о продлении договора о дружбе между странами
Глава ЦБ рассказала, на сколько могут повысить ключевую ставку в июле
Минздрав: В РФ не было ни одного летального исхода после вакцинации
Видео: В центре Москвы упавшая крыша разгромила автомобили
В какие из открывающихся стран проще всего въехать туристам
Россия и США займутся восстановлением нормальной работы дипмиссий