Умер Билли Хинш - музыкант Beach Boys, Элтона Джона и Джоан Джетт

@angryasianman Billy Hinsche died Saturday at age 70, on the same day as his mom, who was 96. Hinsche was born in Manila to a Filipino mom and white American dad.



In the 1960s, Hinsche, Dean Martin's son and Desi Arnaz's son formed a popular rock band—Dino, Desi & Billy.