Умерла "сестра Виннету" - французская актриса Мари Версини

Marie Versini (81) died y’day, one of the most beloved characters of Vinnetou films who since 60’s has enchanted several generations of kids in our country, RIP Nscho-tschi 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9yHWu5geuP