Кашмир под угрозой: пакистанскую артиллерию сравнили с индийской

Pakistan has freshly acqired batch of 31 M109L 155mm SPA from Italy.

Total no of M109L acquired in past two years has reached 96! (122 as per a source)

These all units will be upgraded later on.

Despite of induction of K9 Vajra in 🇮🇳, 🇵🇰 still enjoy dominance in domain of SPA pic.twitter.com/MKvaooyKqR