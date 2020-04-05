Актер из "Флэша" Логан Уильямс умер в 16 лет

Канадский актер Логан Уильямс внезапно скончался на семнадцатом году жизни 2 апреля.
Об этом сообщил ScreenRant.
Печальное известие подтвердила мать артиста. Без деталей.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has passed away suddenly. This picture was early in the filming of The Flash pilot episode back in 2014. I was so impressed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on set. My thoughts and prayers will be with him and his family during what is I’m sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Please keep Logan and his family in your thoughts and prayers during what has been a strange and trying time for us all. Sending love to everyone. ❤️
Логан родился 9 апреля 2003 года в Ванкувере.
На экранах дебютировал в 2014-м в драматическом телефильме "Цвет дождя". Далее сыграв в хоррор-сериале "Шёпот", в "Сверхъестественном" и многосерийной мелодраме "Когда зовет сердце", наибольшую известность получив ролью молодого Барри Аллена в сериале "Флэш".
We’re heartbroken to hear of untimely passing of Logan Williams at only 16 years old.— Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) April 3, 2020
Logan played young Barry Allen on The Flash and made an impression on viewers with his unforgettable performance.
RIP Logan. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DkMMct9g0n