Актер из "Флэша" Логан Уильямс умер в 16 лет

    05.04.2020, 18:41
Текст:   Олег Усков

Канадский актер Логан Уильямс внезапно скончался на семнадцатом году жизни 2 апреля.

Об этом сообщил ScreenRant.

Печальное известие подтвердила мать артиста. Без деталей.

Логан родился 9 апреля 2003 года в Ванкувере.

На экранах дебютировал в 2014-м в драматическом телефильме "Цвет дождя". Далее сыграв в хоррор-сериале "Шёпот", в "Сверхъестественном" и многосерийной мелодраме "Когда зовет сердце", наибольшую известность получив ролью молодого Барри Аллена в сериале "Флэш".

