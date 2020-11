Ценные трофеи: захваченные броневики замечены у противников Хафтара

#Libya- #GNA photos from opening ceremony of Hamza ibn Abdul-Muttalib Training Center, showing interesting vehicles of 301 inf. bde. (including ones captured from #LNA):

- KADDB al-Wahsh

- Mbombe 6X6

- BMC Kirpi

-9K111 Fagot/AT-4 Spigot pic.twitter.com/YAy8LMml9d