Xiaomi везет в Россию нового "монстра" Redmi Note 10. Характеристики и цена

This is Just Amazing All Variant will have Amoled 😍😍😍



Redmi Note 10 -

📱60Hz Amoled

🔲SD 678

📸48+8+5+2mp



Redmi Note 10 Pro -

📱120Hz Amoled

🔲SD 732g (probably on 4G )

🎧 Stereo speaker



Redmi Note 10 Pro Max-

📱120Hz Amoled

📸108mp

🎧Stereo speakers

🤳32mp



🔋5000mAh

🔌33W pic.twitter.com/h7MoSeN1gn