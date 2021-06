Посольство РФ назвало провокацией использование B-52H на учениях НАТО

Use of @usairforce nuclear capable B-52H during #BALTOPS is another provocation. Such sabre-rattling escalates situation in Europe and deteriorates atmosphere before 🇷🇺-🇺🇸 summit. We urge 🇺🇸 to review its approach to European security and stop dangerous activities near 🇷🇺 border. pic.twitter.com/PHPenNtqYL