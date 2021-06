Умер индийский актер Чандрашекхар из "Танцора диско"

Chandrashekhar vaidya passed away at the age of 98 .He started as a junior artist in 1950s, he had done 250 films including Surang (1954) and Cha Cha Cha (1964). He assisted writer-filmmaker Gulzar in Parichay (1972), Koshish (1972), Aandhi (1975) and Mausam (1975).

