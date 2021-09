Умер саксофонист Джеймса Брауна и Вана Моррисона Пи Ви Эллис

Farewell to saxophonist Pee Wee Ellis, best known for his work with James Brown. With James, he co-wrote “Cold Sweat” and “Say It Loud - I’m Black and I’m Proud.” On his own, he wrote “The Chicken.” That’s Pee Wee second from the left, between Maceo Parker and Clyde Stubblefield. pic.twitter.com/tlmj4zMVGG