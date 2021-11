От COVID-19 умерла певица и актриса Ага Миколай

Mourning for Aga Mikolaj



The Polish soprano died on 11 November at the age of 51 as a result of Covid-19 disease. Aga Mikolaj was a frequent and very welcome guest at the Semperoper Dresden for many years. The #Semperoper mourns the loss and will honour Aga Mikolaj’s memory. pic.twitter.com/lBM1RxGID6