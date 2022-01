США поставят Украине вертолеты Ми-8/17 бывших ВВС Афганистана

#BREAKING: On 7 February, #Ukraine Army will receive 3 Mi-17V-5 helicopters previously used by #Afghanistan Air Force. In addition to them, #US will supply them with two more Mi-17V-5s & a Mi-8AMT. It is highly possible that #UkrainianArmy receives total 41 Mi-8/17s from US. pic.twitter.com/PVoD9RgLo3