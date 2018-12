Российские ракетоносцы в Венесуэле попали на спутниковые снимки

#Russia considers to deploy strategic bombers full time in #Venezuela, @nezavisimaya_g reports. Currently, several Russian jets (2 Tu-160s, An-124, IL-62) are on display near Caracas in what was seen as symbolic support for Maduro. 📷 @DigitalGlobe https://t.co/oB8e5BNaMa pic.twitter.com/HOZkCTcTpS