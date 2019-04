Огонь по своим: силы ПВО Хафтара сбили собственный Mirage F.1

Two nights ago, a Mirage F.1 crashed near Al-Watiya Air Base. #LNA claimed that it has shot it down & that was the last airworthy #GNA's Mirage F.1ED. But it turned out that is #Libya National Air Force's Mirage F.1AD! If they shot-it down, then they downed their own airplane! pic.twitter.com/rf0ZyBI45F