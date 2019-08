Дешевый смартфон Xiaomi впервые получит NFC. Почему это важно?

#Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiNote8 #RermiNote8Pro #64MP

More official posters today.



64 million four-photo era.

3 Redmi Note 8 series new products released.



Released on August 29

😎0 yuan reservation is now open

🚀 Quick Global Launch for Redmi Note 8. pic.twitter.com/Xlw5WlU5gA