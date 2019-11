Новый тягач-танковоз способен перевозить две бронемашины весом 60 тонн

#Iran unveils new indigenous #Kian700 super heavy tank transporter



The vehicle enjoys a 700 hp engine & can pull up to 200t, allowing it to carry two 60-tonne tanks on its “Suleiman-3” semi-trailer.

The tank transporter is the more powerful version of Kian 500 & Kian 600.#ایران pic.twitter.com/DC9wHN1UOC