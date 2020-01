iPhone 11 Pro Max снимает хуже флагманов 2018 года

Our 5️⃣-point summary of the Apple #iPhone11Pro Max front camera:



➕Pleasant and vivid color

➕Good detail on faces at short distances

➕Wide depth of field

➕Nice texture-versus-noise trade-off in video

➖Out-of-focus faces at long distances



