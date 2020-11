Фото: советские танки и китайские БТР потеряны в боях в Эфиопии

FANA TV released video of 2 destroyed Type-89 APCs, one Ural truck with a ZSU-23-2 and a T-55 at the Raya front. They deny TPLF claims of the 21st Division being destroyed. Vehicles are said to belong to the TPLF but the TPLF claimed destroying several vehicles around here before pic.twitter.com/b8EThjPwSR