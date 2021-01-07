Избранный президент США Байден назвал беспорядки в Вашингтоне "мятежом"

"Происходящее в центре Вашингтона - это не протесты, а мятеж", - заявил Байден. Демократ также призвал Трампа немедленно выступить по телевидению, "выполнить свою клятву, защитить конституцию" и потребовать завершить беспрецедентные в истории Америки беспорядки в национальном парламенте.
Joe Biden, speaking now: “This is not dissent. It’s disorder. It’s chaos. And it borders on sedition.” pic.twitter.com/vTRuFxpLaO— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021
Протестующие должны отступить и "дать дорогу демократии", отметил Байден. "Хватит, значит хватит!" - сказал он.
Напомним, ранее сотни сторонников действующего президента США Дональда Трампа прорвали полицейское оцепление и ворвались в конгресс США. В тот момент на Капитолийском холме проходило совместное заседание обеих палат, призванное утвердить итоги состоявшихся 3 ноября в стране президентских выборов. В итоге заседание было сорвано, а все законодатели и вице-президент США Майк Пенс эвакуированы из здания.
"Armed assailants are attacking the seat of American government in an attempted coup, urged on by the president of the United States."https://t.co/GfO1Oao9F6— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021
Trump supporters have taken the Senate floor https://t.co/Cmq3tYBrU9— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021
MSNBC just showed video of a bloodied woman on a stretcher being taken from the Capitol— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021
(I won’t show the video but here’s a still) pic.twitter.com/uVM8Kb0emN
They’re shooting into the chamber. pic.twitter.com/l9owW7BAVt— Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) January 6, 2021
Police and Trump supporters are going at it INSIDE of the Capitol. Never thought we’d see something like this pic.twitter.com/MqBJoKYHbP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021
This...stars and bars in the Capitol building. Caught in one single picture: the total division within the #USA .A huge task for @JoeBiden to reunite the nation pic.twitter.com/ZrqjJMfwkJ— Peter van Dalen (@petervdalen) January 6, 2021