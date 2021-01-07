Избранный президент США Байден назвал беспорядки в Вашингтоне "мятежом"

Новости

Путин заявил о надежде на чудо 01:25
В Вашингтоне обнаружено два взрывных устройства 01:08
Главный тренер сборной России по биатлону заразился коронавирусом 00:53
Пентагон мобилизовал в Вашингтоне более тысячи бойцов 00:48
Трамп направил нацгвардейцев к захваченному протестующими зданию Капитолия 00:43
Трамп оказался не в состоянии повлиять на нападавших 00:31
Протестующие разгромили кабинет спикера Палаты представителей США 00:11
Александр Головин голом отметил возвращение на поле после травмы 06.01.2021
Чемпион мира Бетербиев рассказал, как настраивается на бой 06.01.2021
Украинские националисты провели шумную акцию у посольства Израиля в Киеве 06.01.2021
В толпе протестующих в США появились ультраправые в бронежилетах 06.01.2021
Александрова пробилась во второй раунд турнира в Абу-Даби 06.01.2021
Трамп пообещал не признавать поражение на выборах 06.01.2021
В Петербурге скончался известный изобретатель Анатолий Фирсенков 06.01.2021
Карякин поднялся в общем зачете мотовездеходов на "Дакаре" 06.01.2021
За сутки в Вооруженных силах вылечили от коронавируса 92 военнослужащих 06.01.2021
В Минске подтвердили, что золотовалютные резервы страны составляют $7,5 млрд 06.01.2021
Сторонники Трампа изобразили Байдена в образе Сталина 06.01.2021
СМИ: Чиновники в Киеве нелегально прививаются за 3 тысячи евро 06.01.2021
Президент Беларуси продлил действие мер по поддержке экономики 06.01.2021
Павлюченкова проиграла на старте турнира в Абу-Даби 06.01.2021
В Вашингтоне начался митинг в поддержку Трампа 06.01.2021
Партия прямой демократии не планирует идти на выборы в Госдуму 06.01.2021
Продолжение "Последнего богатыря" заработало больше миллиарда рублей 06.01.2021
Варшавский медуниверситет оштрафуют за прививки политикам вне очереди 06.01.2021
• • •
Что будет с ценами на бензин и дизельное топливо в 2021 году
Что будет с ценами на бензин и дизельное топливо в 2021 году
От Дюрера до Пистолетто: Главные выставки 2021 года
От Дюрера до Пистолетто: Главные выставки 2021 года
Как в условиях пандемии будут проходить рождественские богослужения
Как в условиях пандемии будут проходить рождественские богослужения
07.01.2021 00:47
Рубрика: В мире

Избранный президент США Байден назвал беспорядки в Вашингтоне "мятежом"

Текст: Александр Гасюк
Мир наблюдает за "мятежом в Америке", а действующий президент США Дональд Трамп должен немедленно вмешаться в ситуацию вокруг конгресса США. Об этом в среду заявил избранный президент США демократ Джозеф Байден, реагируя на произошедший днем штурм Капитолия сторонниками Трампа.

"Происходящее в центре Вашингтона - это не протесты, а мятеж", - заявил Байден. Демократ также призвал Трампа немедленно выступить по телевидению, "выполнить свою клятву, защитить конституцию" и потребовать завершить беспрецедентные в истории Америки беспорядки в национальном парламенте.

Протестующие должны отступить и "дать дорогу демократии", отметил Байден. "Хватит, значит хватит!" - сказал он.

Напомним, ранее сотни сторонников действующего президента США Дональда Трампа прорвали полицейское оцепление и ворвались в конгресс США. В тот момент на Капитолийском холме проходило совместное заседание обеих палат, призванное утвердить итоги состоявшихся 3 ноября в стране президентских выборов. В итоге заседание было сорвано, а все законодатели и вице-президент США Майк Пенс эвакуированы из здания.

Главное сегодня

Трамп направил нацгвардейцев к захваченному протестующими зданию Капитолия
Пентагон мобилизовал в Вашингтоне более тысячи бойцов
Германия создаст фонд в поддержку "Северного потока-2"
Великобритания решила смягчить санкции против Крыма
Работающие с COVID-19 в праздники медики получат выплаты в январе
Что теряет и приобретает Лондон в сделке по Brexit
Как будет проходить вакцинация от коронавируса в Европе