Умер автор музыки к "Тарзану" Перри Боткин

#RIP Perry Botkin Jr.; composer, arranger & producer was famous for "Nadia's Theme," associated with Nadia Comăneci, but also worked on the 'Happy Days' theme and 'Bless the Beasts and the Children' by The Carpenters — and discovered Harry Nilsson! https://t.co/xOwHYuH7cX pic.twitter.com/HlANnyB4hE