В детском мультике Disney впервые появится "небинарный" персонаж

🦉✨DREAM COME TRUE✨🦉



I guest star as Raine Whispers (pronouns: they/them), the sharp and hardworking Head Witch of the Bard Coven, in the new episode of #TheOwlHouse

premiering July 24 at 10:00am ET/PT on #DisneyChannel and DisneyNOW. Make sure to check it out!! pic.twitter.com/zRkaGIDAgd