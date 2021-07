Посольство РФ призвало США и Украину поддержать в ООН борьбу с неонацизмом

🇷🇺 condemns all forms of racial discrimination.

We present Annual UNGA resolution on “Combating glorification of Nazism, Neo-Nazism”.

Only 🇺🇸&🇺🇦 are against it.

Hope they will reconsider their position.

More on human rights problems in the world

👇

🔗https://t.co/bXboYoPUOu pic.twitter.com/XFmAtI0a7F