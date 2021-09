Умер номинант премии "Оскар" Джон Грегори

RIP Jon Gregory, 77.

Oscar nominated editor of THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI, and FOUR WEDDINGS AND A FUNERAL.

Was also Mike Leigh's editor for SECRETS & LIES, NAKED, MR TURNER, ANOTHER YEAR, PETERLOO.



He also cut THE ROAD, DONNIE BRASCO, NED KELLY, THE PROPOSITION. pic.twitter.com/BJstangsEx