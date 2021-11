Редкий крупнокалиберный пулемет из КНР замечен в столице Йемена

#Yemen: Not every day that one sees a 🇨🇳 QJG-02/Type 02 14.5x114mm HMG for sale with the original packaging. This is roughly analogous to the Soviet KPV & is a newer replacement for the Chinese KPV copy (Type 58).



Pricing is unknown, it appears to be in the vicinity of #Sanaa. pic.twitter.com/LyZEoipfih