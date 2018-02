Умер актер из первого фильма "Оно"

Sad to hear about the passing of Vancouver actor, Tom Heaton, this past January. Among many other roles, Tom played Mr. Keene in IT--scaring us as kids in the process! We had hoped to interview him for the doc but he was too ill by the time we arrived in August. . . #tomheaton #vancouver #mrkeene #pennywisedoc #it #itmovie #itthemovie #stephenking #stephenkingsit #RIP

Публикация от Pennywise: The Story of IT (@pennywisedoc) Фев 13, 2018 в 10:48 PST