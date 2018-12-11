Новости

Участница Spice Girls Мел Би серьезно пострадала, упав с лестницы

Поп-музыка
    11.12.2018, 16:07
Текст:   Олег Усков

43-летняя британская певица, актриса и телеведущая Мелани Джанин Браун Бентон, или Mel B, Мел Би, Страшилка Спайс (Scary Spice) из знакового гёрлз-бэнда Spice Girls, практически перед самым Новым годом оказалась на больничной койке с букетом повреждений. 

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

Thankyou to all the wonderful nurses dr’s and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at,suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergancy care,to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling,I’ve had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY,I appolagise to each and everyone one of you who bought there tickets to meet me today😩I’m absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date,I promise,but for now My right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs,ohhh the pain,but I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!!thank you all for understanding,I love you all #accidentshappen #needtimetoheal #hospital

Публикация от Scary Spice Mel b (@officialmelb)

О чем стало известно из Instagram самой экс-Страшилки. Сообщается, что артистка неудачно упала с лестницы. Последствия - перелом ребер и серьезный ушиб руки.

Инцидент произошел, когда певица находилась в гостях у друга. И падение было серьезным: Мелани потребовалась экстренная операция.

Как видим из размещенного в Instagram артистки видео, поддержать подругу пришли остальные "перчинки" - за исключением, как водится, капризной и надменной Виктории "Пош Спайс", так и не давшей благословения на объединение в полном составе. 

В результате девушки отправятся в тур вчетвером.

После предыдущего распада SG Мел Би, у которой вообще в жизни теперь не все гладко - вплоть до попыток суицида, выпустила два сольных альбома. На экранах мы можем наблюдать ее в паре десятков фильмов и сериалов, от "Улицы коронации" до комедии "Убить Хассельхоффа".

Ранее сообщалось, что в больницу попала вдова Леонида Гайдая актриса Нина Гребешкова, повредившая ногу, отмечая свое 88-летие.

