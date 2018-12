От рака умерла партнерша Клинта Иствуда Сондра Локк

Farewell to Sondra Locke, who gave beautiful, complex performances in such films "The Heart is a Lonely Hunter," "Willard," "The Outlaw Josey Wales" and "Rosie: The Rosemary Clooney Story." Locke showed her talent as a director in films like "Ratboy." An under-appreciated artist. pic.twitter.com/h6o5f0GmuX