Умер создатель комедии с Томом Хэнксом "Всплеск" Брюс Джей Фридман

Bruce Jay Friedman, 90

(Apr 26, 1930 - Jun 3, 2020)

Acclaimed author, playwright, screenwriter & father of #GGACP’s dear friend & frequent guest, Drew Friedman. Wrote “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Steambath,” “Stir Crazy,” “Splash” & many others. Our condolences to Drew and his family. pic.twitter.com/L3tf83sJVC