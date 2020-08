Умер знаменитый композитор Билли Голденберг

@BettyBuckley @BebeNeuwirth @Daryl_Roth @Rosie @CallMeAdamNYC @BroadwayWorld - We lost the amazing BILLY GOLDENBERG yesterday - met him while working with #BeaArthur on her 1-woman show - was the composer of “Ballroom” & MD on specials with Elvis, Ann-Margaret and more 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/ua5tEMPFcz