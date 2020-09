Затонувшую в 1943 году субмарину США нашли в Малакском проливе

On Eternal Patrol. An image on a sonar screen shows a silhouette shape of a submarine lying on the ocean floor somewhere in the Strait of Malacca on Oct. 21, 2019. Divers have found what they believe is the wreck of USS Grenadier (SS-210) lost 77 years a… https://t.co/KNwoDFqrX2 pic.twitter.com/Fn8voMqoXC