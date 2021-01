БМП-2 опробовали в качестве робота, танка и САУ в Индии

Here's a short clip of #IndianArmy BMP-2 based 81mm Mortar carrier, it's #amphibious for crossing water obstacles & carries 108 mortar shells & 2,350 rnds for it's 7.62mm MG, #Army operate +200 of such in it's Mechanized forces. @TheDeadDistrict @Ninja998998 @Mave_Intel @I30mki pic.twitter.com/iGzUe6uCO1