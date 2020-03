Мир скорбит и вспоминает Кшиштофа Пендерецкого

The Polish composer & conductor, Krzysztof #Penderecki, passed away, at the age of 86.



He collaborated very closely, with the @OSGgalicia & @SONFUTURO, and I also had the immense pleasure of seeing him conducting, at the @PalacioOpera, in A Coruña. R.I.P. :-) #ClassicalMusic pic.twitter.com/W82bzeHBmo