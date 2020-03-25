Раскрыта дата появления кроссовера Toyota Corolla и новой Venza

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
The Future: Toyota + Lexus 🇯🇵 _____________________________________ [3/23/20] A MASSIVE leak has just unveiled a plethora of plans for Toyota and Lexus over the next few years so let’s dive right in! First up is the all new BRZ and GR86 (yep no more GT86) which will be on a new platform with a 255HP Turbocharged engine, better interior and of course RWD coming in July of 2021. Then a Camry refresh in 2021 with a new generation in 2024 and a Avalon refresh in 2022. Then a new 2021 Corolla Crossover and the Venza is coming back. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🏁 @Allcarnews Industry Update 🏁 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Then comes the all new 4Runner and Sequoia coming in 2022 based on the all new 2021 Tundra that will ride on the all new TNGA-F chassis. These will get a TwinTurbo Hybrid V6 and NO MORE V8. Then a new 2024 Tacoma. Lexus is killing off V8 models under the $90k price point and an all new TwinTurbo V8 will debut in the 2022 LC-F. The LS and ES are getting a 2022 refresh and the GS if being killed off and replaced with a Lexus version of the new RWD Toyota Mirai sedan. The all new IS is coming for 2021. An all new NX is coming on the new TNGA-K platform with a new 14in Touchscreen and 5 different powertrains. An all new RX is coming in 2023 and the GX is being replaced in 2023 with a new model. The LX is going to be insane with a TT V6 hybrid in 2022 and will compete with the Bentayga with a TT V8Land. The Landcruiser on the other hand will be turned into a stripped out off roader and lose any sort of luxury focus in favor of hardcore off roading. ________________________________________ ACN EXTRA: The best part is all of this is real as it was leaked from a recent dealer conference!! 😂 ________________________________________ Text by @allcarnews #Toyota #GR #JDM #GazooRacing #GRYaris #RallyRacing ||#powerful #performance #turbocharged #supercharged #advanced #SupercarsRevamped #Supercar #HyperCar #ItsWhiteNoise #carlifestyle #MadWhips #CupGang #Carstagram #BlackList #AmazingCars247 An #allcarnews post
На слайде, опубликованном в Intagram-профиле allcarnews, раскрыты даты появления ключевых моделей Toyota, в числе которых две со статусом "all-new" и обе - кроссоверы.
Ранее "РГ" рассказывала о том, что Toyota готовит новый кроссовер на базе Corolla и планирует вернуть в строй Venza. Согласно слайду, Corolla Cross, условно назовём новинку так, может появиться в третьем квартале 2021 года, что совпадает с информацией, опубликованной ранее.
В этом году к запуску запланирован гибридный кроссовер. Очевидно, это та модель, которую хотели показать на Женевском автосалоне, но премьеру отложили на неопределённый срок из-за коронавируса.
Что касается Toyota Venza, то в плане на слайде она никак не обозначена, хотя ранее сообщалось, что кроссовер может быть представлен в конце 2020 года.
Обновлённая Toyota Camry появится в 2021 году, а смена поколений седана произойдёт в 2024-ом. Здесь данные инсайдеров расходятся: есть информация, что новая Camry появится в 2023 году.
Информация о превращении Land Cruiser в утилитарный внедорожник снова подтвердилась, но, как известно, "трёхсотый" опоздает с премьерой.