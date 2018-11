Какие новые китайские автомобили понравятся россиянам

#FAWGroup's premium car brand #Hongqi will reportedly launch the all-new mid/full-sized #SUV #HS7 at the upcoming #AutoGuangzhou2018. The new SUV has made its debut at the #5thWorldInternetConference earlier this month. #gasgoo https://t.co/1pRz6mXygR pic.twitter.com/3bN3XaVo6i