Видео: Скала Джонсон показал первый тизер "Черного Адама"

THEY NEEDED A HERO.

INSTEAD THEY GOT ME⚡️🖤

Excited for the first-ever global celebration of the DC Multiverse - #DCFanDome!

This one’s just for you - THE FANS AROUND THE WORLD!

Stay healthy, my friends, and I’ll see you all on August 22nd! 🥃

-The Man In Black#BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/m3S4tySYT8